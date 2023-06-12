 AI won’t gain human-like cognition, unless connected to real world through robots: Researchers : The Tribune India

AI won’t gain human-like cognition, unless connected to real world through robots: Researchers

Cognition is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience and senses

AI won’t gain human-like cognition, unless connected to real world through robots: Researchers

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, June 12

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are unlikely to gain human-like cognition, unless they are connected to the real world through robots and designed using principles from evolution, a study has found.

Cognition is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and senses.

The research, published in the journal Science Robotics, found that AI systems will not resemble real brain processing no matter how large their neural networks or the datasets used to train them might become, if they remain disembodied.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK noted that current AI systems, such as ChatGPT, use large neural networks to solve difficult problems, such as generating intelligible written text.

These networks teach AI to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain and also learn from their mistakes in order to improve and become more accurate.

Although these models have similarities to the human brain, the researchers said there are also important differences, which are preventing them from gaining biological-like intelligence.

Firstly, they said, real brains are embodied in a physical system—the human body—that directly senses and acts in the world.

Being embodied makes brain processes meaningful in a way that is not possible for disembodied AIs, which can learn to recognise and generate complex patterns in data but lack a direct connection to the physical world, the researchers said.

Therefore such AIs have no understanding or awareness of the world around them, they said.

Secondly, human brains are made up of multiple subsystems, which are organised in a specific configuration - known as architecture - that is similar in all vertebrate animals from fish to humans, but not in AI.

The study suggests that biological intelligence - like in the human brain - has developed because of this specific architecture and how it has used its connections to the real world to overcome challenges, learn and improve throughout evolution.

This interaction between evolution and development is rarely factored into the design of AI, according to the researchers.

“ChatGPT, and other large neural network models, are exciting developments in AI which show that really hard challenges like learning the structure of human language can be solved,” said Professor Tony Prescott, Professor at the University of Sheffield.

“However, these types of AI systems are unlikely to advance to the point where they can fully think like a human brain if they continue to be designed using the same methods,” Prescott said.

“It is much more likely that AI systems will develop human-like cognition if they are built with architectures that learn and improve in similar ways to how the human brain does, using its connections to the real world,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

2
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

3
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

6
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

7
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

8
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

9
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali NH restored

10
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre says CoWIN data is completely safe, terms reports of data breach ‘mischievous’

CoWIN data completely safe, reports of breach ‘mischievous’, says Centre

An internal exercise has been initiated to review the existi...

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

It is for the fourth straight month when retail inflation ha...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Decides to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers...

IOA plans to hold WFI polls on July 4; appoints former J-K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

IOA to hold WFI polls on July 4; former J-K HC Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal to be returning officer

Elections will be conducted at the special general meeting o...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days