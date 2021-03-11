Android apps on Windows 11 coming to 5 new countries

WSA will launch in France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK before year-end, reports XDA Developers

Microsoft partnered with Amazon to make the Amazon Appstore available on Windows 11, bringing over most of the apps available on Amazon’s platform into Windows 11. Reuters file

San Francisco, May 27

Microsoft has confirmed that it is bringing the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) -- which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 -- to five new markets later this year.

Currently only available in the US, WSA will launch in France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK before the end of the year, reports XDA Developers.

The WSA was announced right alongside Windows 11 during an event on June 24, 2021, but it did not officially launch until earlier this year.

Microsoft partnered with Amazon to make the Amazon Appstore available on Windows 11, bringing over most of the apps available on Amazon’s platform into Windows 11.

“While Android apps are officially only available in the US, it is relatively easy to install the WSA if you are in a different country,” the report said.

“If you change your region settings in Windows, you can easily get it from the Microsoft Store,” it added.

The bigger challenge is getting the Amazon Appstore itself to work outside of the US, since it only works with US-based Amazon accounts, as per the report. — IANS

