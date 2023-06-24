 Antarctic ‘landfast’ ice likely to reduce by end of century, important to include it in climate models, say scientists : The Tribune India

Antarctic ‘landfast’ ice likely to reduce by end of century, important to include it in climate models, say scientists

Analysis demonstrates the speed with which landfast ice can respond to environmental change

Antarctic ‘landfast’ ice likely to reduce by end of century, important to include it in climate models, say scientists

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 24

Antarctica’s ‘landfast’ ice, the stationary sea ice forming around and remaining attached to the coastline or among grounded icebergs, is likely to reduce by the end of this century, in its season length, thickness and extent, according to a new review.

A critical breeding habitat for emperor penguins and essential for their survival, landfast ice provides a key substrate for early-season primary production fuelling coastal marine food cycles.

Along with documenting a recent dramatic crash in its extent, the first-ever broad review of Antarctic landfast ice highlighted its far-reaching importance in the Earth system and identified priorities for future research, scientists involved in the review said.

“Landfast ice needs to be distinguished from other types of sea ice for the different roles it plays in the global climate system,” said Alex Fraser, an Australian Antarctic Program Partnership scientist who co-led the team of 23 international authors. He along with the other co-lead Pat Wongpan have published their review in the journal Reviews of Geophysics.

“Our comprehensive review synthesises the current state of knowledge of Antarctic landfast ice, from its physical and mechanical properties through to its major roles in key glaciological, oceanographic, atmospheric, biogeochemical and biological processes,” said Fraser.

However, because landfast ice is not currently represented in global climate models, projections were highly uncertain, they said.

The review noted that the “incorporation of prognostic fast ice into regional and circum-Antarctic coupled sea ice-ocean models is a high priority.”

“The formation of Antarctic fast ice results from complicated interactions between sea ice, ocean, atmosphere, coastal configuration, bathymetry and grounded icebergs (of which no large-scale dataset currently exists), and its accurate model representation is perhaps a more challenging problem than its Arctic counterpart,” the authors wrote.

The researchers said that their analysis demonstrated the speed with which landfast ice can respond to environmental change.

“From satellite records, we created a new yearly time-series of landfast ice from 2000-2022 which shows that the annual minimum circum-Antarctic fast-ice extent reached a dramatic record low in March 2022,” said Fraser.

Landfast ice extent dropped to just 1,23,200 sqkm (square kilometres) in March 2022 (its normal March range is between 1,68,600 and 2,95,200 sqkm).

“Regions where landfast ice was lost previously had fast-ice cover in early-mid March every year from 2000 to 2021,” he said.

There was a complete loss of multi-year (present throughout the year) landfast ice in the Ross Sea, a widespread loss of persistent landfast ice along the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, and across much of East Antarctica.

This unprecedented low landfast-ice extent occurred in tandem with the record low sea-ice extent minimum in 2022, indicating a similar environmental response between pack and landfast ice with possible linkage between the two.

The review recommended that “observations of fast ice, including both ground- and satellite-based, should be coordinated and expanded to allow deeper understanding of this important part of the global cryosphere and Antarctic coastal environment.”

“If the recent crash in landfast ice represents a long-term trend, there are potentially catastrophic consequences for Antarctic coastal geographies and ecosystems, with knock-on effects throughout the world,” Fraser said.

Antarctic fast ice can cover extensive regions of the Southern Ocean, and ranges in thickness up to several tens of metres. Seasonally, its change in extent roughly triples, from about 21,000 sqkm (mid-March) to 601,000 sqkm (late September/early October).

In most regions, it forms in autumn, persists through the winter and melts or breaks out in spring/summer. In some regions landfast ice can survive the melt season to become multi-year ice.

Despite the critical importance of Antarctic landfast ice for a wide variety of coastal processes, our knowledge of it “is limited either spatially (e.g. covering a small study region), temporally (e.g. a snapshot, or covering only some part of the annual cycle), or both”, the review said.

Until quite recently Antarctic landfast ice has been overlooked in studies, likely due to insufficient knowledge of its distribution, leading to its reputation as a “missing piece of the Antarctic puzzle”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

3
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

4
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

5
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

6
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

7
World

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

8
Himachal

66 PWD works to 1 contractor, most incomplete: Himachal Pradesh High Court takes erring staff to task

9
Himachal

Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway to be ready by early next month

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

All efforts being made to restore peace in state on PM Modi'...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

Wagner chief Prigozhin says his men are on a 'march for just...

Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi’s welcome

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala