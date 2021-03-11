Apple adds option to buy now, pay later as developers await headset hints

Tech giant also adds an edit button to iMessage for sent messages, beating Twitter to a long-requested feature

Apple adds option to buy now, pay later as developers await headset hints

Apples Mac Pro is displayed during Apples annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, June 3, 2019. Reuters file

June 6

Apple Inc on Monday rolled out upgrades to the operating systems for its iPhones and iPads, while analysts and developers are keenly awaiting any hints about how a future mixed-reality headset might work.

Apple announced at its annual software developer conference that users can buy now and pay later for purchases. Apple Pay Later will be available anywhere that Apple Pay is accepted and managed through the Apple Wallet. Users can make four equal payments with no interest or fees.

Apple also added an edit button to iMessage for sent messages, beating Twitter to a long-requested feature.

Apple also introduced tweaks to popular apps including better rendering of landmarks on its Maps software, live sport scores on Apple TV and making the shared video-watching app available in messaging.

The tech giant is also adding a tool called “Safety Check” to turn off access to sensitive information for people in abusive situations.

While a headset announcement is unlikely on Monday, developers expect the future headset to likely to use cameras to pass a view of the outside world into a high-resolution display that can overlay digital objects on physical surroundings and could arrive in March of next year, said Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. Such a device would be Apple’s first entry into a new category of computing device since the Apple Watch shipped in 2015 and would put it in direct competition with Meta, which has disclosed plans for a mixed-reality headset code named “Cambria” to be released this year.

But neither Sag nor other developers and analysts interviewed by Reuters expect a sneak peek at the headset on Monday.

Instead, they will be looking for buried hints about the future device such as improvements in how Apple’s devices process augmented reality scenes. They will be on the lookout for small surprises in so-called “spatial” features in which devices understand how they are being used in three-dimensional space, said Andrew McHugh, who co-founded an app called Vivid that lets users virtually step inside their videos and photos.

Apple has previously rolled out features such as spatial audio for its wireless headphones, where sounds change as users turn their heads.

Apple might announce an updated version of its Mac Pro computer, which is aimed at users such as developers who need a lot of computing power and is the last machine in Apple’s lineup to use a central processor from Intel Corp. That machine would likely feature a powerful processor made up of multiple Apple Silicon chips fused together with advanced packaging technology, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

The Apple Store https://www.apple.com/store was offline on Monday morning, a move that in the past has been followed by new products being added to the site.

Analysts expect some of the day’s biggest takeaways to be updates to core products like the iPad. Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to overhaul the device’s operating system to make it better for working with multiple apps and a keyboard. Such a move would reflect the fact that higher-end iPads have processor chips that are as powerful as Apple’s Mac computers, but also features that those Mac computers do not have, such as touch screens and cellular data connections.

“For years, Apple pointed to the iPad as the computer for everyone. Now it feels increasingly like the Mac is the computer for everyone. If that’s the case, where do you take the iPad?” said Tom Mainelli, group president for consumer and device research at IDC.

Mac sales grew 23% to $35.2 billion the Apple’s most recent fiscal year, powered by a combination of increased purchases of laptops for working from home and its introduction of its own line of Apple Silicon chips to power the machines. Bajarin said Apple might roll out new features designed to make Macs easier to use in corporate environments in a bid to takeaway market share from PC makers who rely on Microsoft Corp’s Windows operating system.

“I do think we’re on the cusp of an outbreak of Macs in enterprise,” Bajarin said. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Man who kept tabs on singer arrested

2
Patiala

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up ultra-modern township in Mohali

5
Punjab

As sought, Akal Takht chief gets Sikh CRPF personnel

6
Editorials

National embarrassment

7
Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Police raid Homeland housing in Mohali, round up 5 persons

8
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

9
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

10
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab Breaking

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Top News

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives go-ahead to ultra-modern township in Mohali

Explosives near Burail Jail: NIA takes over probe, registers fresh FIR

Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Gangster turns heroin supplier

Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers