Apple confirms USB-C port is coming to iPhone

ANI
Washington, October 26
American tech giant Apple has directly confirmed that the iPhone will finally be switching over to a USB-C port.
According to GSM Arena, Apple marketing lead Greg Joswiak said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the company will replace the Lighting port even if his team is not happy with the change.
Along with Joswiak, software VP Craig Federighi was also involved in the interview but none of them revealed when exactly the move would happen.
The Apple executives said "the Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers" which is a sophisticated way of saying nothing about the timeline for the switch, reported GSM Arena.
As per the outlet, Joswiak refused to answer whether Apple will ship a connector sold outside the EU, but that seems very unlikely.
The executives also talked about Apple's dedication of going its own way and trusting its engineers rather than complying with standards by lawmakers and adopting third-party hardware.
He even brought up micro USB and how Apple has been pushed to meet ill-considered requirements.
As per GSM Arena, the marketing lead added that charging bricks with detachable cables solved the issue of standardization, claiming the switch to USB-C would create a lot of e-waste as people are pushed to buy new cables and discard the old ones.
