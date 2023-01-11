Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID San

IANS

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model will reportedly feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

The tech giant is likely to place the parts needed for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone's display next year, reports MacRumors.

The TrueDepth camera for Face ID won't be visible under the display when it is not in use, instead it will appear seamlessly blended with the surrounding screen area.

The hole in the display for the front camera is expected to remain on the iPhone 16 Pro, however, the overall display area and sense of immersion are likely to be improved.

Since the under-display technology is not yet ready, the display cutouts will not change from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

The iPhone maker is likely to adopt an underpanel camera (UPC) once it implements under-display Face ID technology, thereby eliminating all of the display cutouts on the iPhone currently in use, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that "high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID".