Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 140 with bug fixes

New Delhi, February 12
Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 140, the latest version of their developer preview web browser.
Available for downloads for both macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur, the new Safari Technology Preview 140 brings with it a number of improvements.
According to MacRumors, Safari Technology PreviewaCE release 140 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, Web API, Web Animations, Javascript, WebAssembly, Dialog Element, HTML, Media, WebAuthn, Accessibility, Privacy, SVG, Scrolling, Web Extensions, and more.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser.
Apple has also fixed a bug via its latest iOS update that may have recorded interactions with virtual assistant Siri on some iPhones, regardless of whether you opted out.
The bug, which was first introduced in iOS 15, automatically enabled the 'Improve Siri & Dictation' setting that gives Apple permission to record, store, and review your conversations with Siri.
Once Apple discovered the bug, the company turned off the setting for "many" Siri users with the release of iOS 15.2 update.
IANS
