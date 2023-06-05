 Apple reveals 15-inch MacBook Air at developer conference : The Tribune India

Apple reveals 15-inch MacBook Air at developer conference

Laptop with six speakers will start at $1,299 and be available next week

A new MacBook laptop is presented at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, on June 5, 2023. Reuters



Cupertino, California, June 5

Apple Inc on Monday said it will add a 15-inch MacBook Air to the company's lineup, powered by an Apple-designed M2 processor chip.

The laptop with six speakers will start at $1,299 and be available next week. The 13-inch MacBook Air will drop to $1,099.

Apple updated its Mac Studio desktop machine, saying its new M2 Ultra chip can process artificial intelligence work that rival chips do not have enough memory to handle.

Apple also introduced a new version of the Mac Pro, its highest-performing desktop, with an M2 Ultra chip. Until Monday, the Mac Pro was the last computer in Apple's lineup that still used an Intel chip.

Apple's Mac lineup has experienced a revival since it started using its own chips in 2020, but in recent quarters sales have slumped along with the broader PC market.

The big highlight of the day is expected to be Apple unveiling a mixed-reality headset, its first big move into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago.

The launch will see Apple test a market crowded with devices that have yet to gain traction with consumers and put it in direct competition with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.

Like Meta's Quest Pro from last year and Quest 3 announced last week, Apple's device is likely to blend a video feed from the outside world with a virtual world displayed on screens inside the headset.

Shares of the iPhone maker rose 2% to hit a record high of $184.70 ahead of the expected launch on Monday.

Analysts expect Apple's headset to come with premium features including a high-quality display and hand-tracking so it can be controlled without an external controller. It's also likely to cost much more than the planned $500 Quest 3.

Investors and tech fans alike will focus on how much Apple's view of the virtual reality market overlaps with Meta's. Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has outlined his vision for using headsets to dip in and out of a "metaverse" where people can meet virtually to work, play and spend.

In addition to Meta, Sony Group Corp and

ByteDance-owned Pico both recently released virtual reality devices.

Research firm IDC said companies sold a total of 8.8 million headsets last year, down 20.9% from 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, sales more than halved. Reuters

