 Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle

Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle

Company is trying to pump up its sales in part by raising the starting price for its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max to USD 1,200, an increase of USD 100, or 9 per cent, from last year’s comparable model

Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle

Photo for representation. Reuters



San Francisco, September 30

Apple is blaming a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

The Cupertino, California, company said Saturday that it is working on an update to the iOS17 system that powers the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent the devices from becoming uncomfortably hot and is working with apps that are running in ways “causing them to overload the system.”

Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, modified its social media app earlier this week to prevent it from heating up the device on the latest iPhone operating system.

Uber and other apps such as the video game Asphalt 9 are still in the process of rolling out their updates, Apple said. It didn’t specify a timeline for when its own software fix would be issued but said no safety issues should prevent iPhone 15 owners from using their devices while awaiting the update.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple in a short statement provided to The Associated Press after media reports detailed overheating complaints that are peppering online message boards.

The Wall Street Journal amplified the worries in a story citing the overheating problem in its own testing of the new iPhones, which went on sale a week ago.

It’s not unusual for new iPhones to get uncomfortably warm during the first few days of use or when they are being restored with backup information stored in the cloud — issues that Apple already flags for users. The devices also can get hot when using apps such as video games and augmented reality technology that require a lot of processing power, but the heating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond those typical situations.

In its acknowledgement, Apple stressed that the trouble isn’t related to the sleek titanium casing that houses the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of the stainless steel used on older smartphones.

Apple also dismissed speculation that the overheating problem in the new models might be tied to a shift from its proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port that allowed it to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators.

Although Apple expressed confidence that the overheating issue can be quickly fixed with the upcoming software updates, the problem still could dampen sales of its marquee product at time when the company has faced three consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines in overall sales.

The downturn has affected iPhone sales, which fell by a combined 4 per cent in the nine months covered by Apple’s past three fiscal quarters compared with a year earlier.

Apple is trying to pump up its sales in part by raising the starting price for its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max to USD 1,200, an increase of USD 100, or 9 per cent, from last year’s comparable model.

Investor worries about Apple’s uncharacteristic sales funk already have wiped out more than USD 300 billion in shareholder wealth since the company’s market value closed at USD 3 trillion for the first time in late June. AP

#Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

5
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

6
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
Haryana

Ban on use of DG sets eased, but no relief for industries

9
Punjab

Did Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira's plan to travel abroad trigger SIT action?

10
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net