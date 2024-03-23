Apple shelves plans to develop displays for smartwatch: Report

San Francisco, March 23
Tech giant Apple has reportedly shelved plans to develop display screens for its smartwatch. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant has pulled the plug on an in-house project to build screens with microLED technology.
The iPhone maker is now reportedly “reorganising the teams that handle display engineering,” and also “eliminating dozens of roles in the US and Asia”.
Apple did not immediately comment on the report.
The display project was reportedly part of a “broader push by Apple to design more of its technology in-house”.
Apple is also likely to launch new iPad Pro models with OLED displays from Samsung and LG.
Meanwhile, the US Justice Department and 16 states have accused tech giant Apple of using exclusionary business practices to sustain the monopoly of its flagship product, the iPhone.
The lawsuit alleged that the tech giant uses this monopoly to keep the cot of its product high for consumers.
Apple’s iPhone dominates the US market with a 65 per cent share. And it has made the company immensely rich, along with its other products.
