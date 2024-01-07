 Apple starts paying iPhone users as part of $500 mn ‘Batterygate’ settlement : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Apple starts paying iPhone users as part of $500 mn ‘Batterygate’ settlement

Apple starts paying iPhone users as part of $500 mn ‘Batterygate’ settlement

Class-action lawsuit includes any US resident who owns an affected iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and/or iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later and/or an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later, before December 21, 2017

Apple starts paying iPhone users as part of $500 mn ‘Batterygate’ settlement

The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. Reuters Photo



IANS

San Francisco, January 7

Apple has started sending payments to the affected iPhone users as part of $500 million ‘Batterygate’ settlement in the US.

Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in the US that accused the iPhone maker of ‘secretly throttling’ some iPhone models.

According to MacRumors, the payouts have finally started going out to individuals who submitted a claim.

Some users have seen cheques deposited to their accounts amounting to $92.17 per user as part of the settlement.

Apple always denied the allegations, saying it agreed to the settlement only to “avoid burdensome and costly litigation”.

The class-action lawsuit included any US resident who owned an affected iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and/or iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later and/or an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later, before December 21, 2017.

In August last year, a judge in the US gave final nod to allow payments to the affected iPhone users.

According to the 2018 lawsuit, consumers complained their phones were shutting off even though the batteries showed a charge of more than 30 per cent.

A 2018 update to iOS now allows users to check the health of their batteries and disable performance throttling.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

2
Punjab

Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

3
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

4
Punjab

PSPCL sacks employee 2 days before retirement, orders recovery of Rs 4.2 crore

5
World

Canada PM Trudeau's plane breaks down again after similar incident at G20 summit in India

6
Punjab

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

7
Trending

Former South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini sings ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ in this viral video also featuring Ravichandran Ashwin

8
Punjab

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

9
India

'Blender's Pride' vs 'London Pride': Whiskey bottles displayed in Supreme Court

10
Punjab

No Republic Day parade at grounds having synthetic tracks: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates

On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

The runaway at Kargil is paved but does not have night landi...

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Central agency has issued a lookout notice against TMC leade...

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian co...

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

According to National Statistical Office, Indian economy wil...


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

Chandigarh: 2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Satya Pal Jain misses out

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW