Apple to increase battery replacement cost for out-of-warranty iPhones

IANS
San Francisco, January 2
Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year.
"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," according to the company's support page.
Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website.
Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.
However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.
With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors.
Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.
