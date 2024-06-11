Apple Vision Pro to be available in nine new countries, but India not among them

New Delhi, June 11
Tech giant Apple is set to expand availability of its latest innovation Apple Vision Pro to nine new countries, but India doesn’t feature among them.
The tech giant has officially announced that the pre-orders for the spatial user interface device for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore would begin on Friday, June 14, at 6 am local time and availability on Friday, June 28.
Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom can pre-order beginning Friday, June 28, at 5 am local time, with availability beginning Friday, July 12.
Vision Pro device, launched last year, blends digital content with the physical world, to deliver spatial experiences that transform the way people work and consume entertainment.
“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said CEO Tim Cook after its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday (local time).
“We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination,” Cook added.
Apple Vision Pro is powered by visionOS, an operating system, with intuitive spatial user interface, through which users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice.
Through this device that one put on the face covering the eyes, users interact with apps by simply looking at them and tapping their fingers together. They can also speak to dictate text, use the virtual keyboard to type, and ask Siri to open and close apps, play media and answer questions.
The App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro device.
