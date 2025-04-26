Automation Mindset: A smarter way to work, live

In an era where time feels increasingly scarce and to-do lists grow longer by the day, a new approach to work is quietly gaining traction. It doesn’t require a fancy college degree or sophisticated software, but it does call for a shift in thinking. It’s called the automation mindset—and it may just be the key to reclaiming our time and energy.

At its core, the automation mindset is about asking a simple question: “Is there a smarter way to do this?” Whether it’s sorting emails, scheduling meetings, or preparing monthly reports, many of us spend hours on tasks that, with a little foresight, could be handled automatically.

We already experience automation in subtle ways, often without even realising it. In our personal lives, it might be a smart assistant reminding us to pick up groceries or a scheduled alert to pay the electricity bill. In professional settings, it could be an automated reminder nudging us to complete a daily report or attend a weekly team meeting. These small conveniences are examples of automation quietly streamlining our routines, hinting at the broader potential of adopting this mindset more intentionally.

Yet many of us still hesitate to apply this thinking more broadly, especially in the workplace. Part of the hesitation comes from a common misconception—that automation is about replacing jobs. In truth, it’s more often about enhancing and augmenting them. By reducing time spent on repetitive and transactional tasks, we can focus on higher-value work: creative problem-solving, strategic thinking, and connecting with customers or colleagues on a human level.

The good news? You don’t need to be a tech expert to start thinking this way. It begins with small observations in your daily routine. What tasks feel repetitive? Where do you find yourself doing the same thing over and over? Recognising these patterns is the first step.

As a financial analyst, I ask these questions almost daily, whether I’m tracking recurring reporting tasks, pulling the same data sets, or preparing routine updates. That mindset shift alone helps uncover dozens of small opportunities to work smarter.

From there, simple digital tools can make a big difference. Platforms like Zapier, Microsoft Power Automate, and Google Workspace offer beginner-friendly ways to streamline tasks. Many popular apps—like credit card or banking apps—now come with built-in automation features, such as scheduled payments or alerts. Even email apps can automatically organise or delete messages based on filters you set.

The impact is hard to ignore. Businesses gain efficiency and reduce errors. Teams carve out more time for innovation, and individuals experience less burnout by lifting the mental load of mundane chores.

Consider these examples:

A small business owner automates their monthly invoicing process.

A teacher uses an online form to automatically sort and grade quizzes.

An HR manager sets up a workflow that sends welcome emails and collects documents from new hires without lifting a finger.

Across industries, from finance and healthcare to marketing and education—automation is not just a luxury; it’s becoming a necessity. Of course, adopting an automation mindset doesn’t mean rushing to automate everything overnight. Start small. Choose one task. Try one tool. See what changes.

Ultimately, in the long run, automation isn’t about machines taking over—it’s about people taking control of their time.

The author is New York-based experienced business automation and transformation professional.