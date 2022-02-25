BMW India commences bookings for new X4

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

Luxury automaker BMW India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new X4.

The much-awaited sports activity coupe will be available in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers only, the automaker said in a statement.

The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for Rs 50,000 only, it added.

The automaker said the refreshed version of the model would come with new exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment and updated infotainment.

It’s time to redefine boldness with the new BMW X4.

Pre-reservation opens tomorrow. #THEnewX4 pic.twitter.com/Fx3gt1wxFY — bmwindia (@bmwindia) February 24, 2022

The car is scheduled to be launched in India in March 2022.

Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis, the company said.

