 Buying Twitter to ‘help humanity’, don’t want it to become ‘free-for-all hellscape’: Elon Musk : The Tribune India

Buying Twitter to ‘help humanity’, don’t want it to become ‘free-for-all hellscape’: Elon Musk

‘The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner’

Buying Twitter to ‘help humanity’, don’t want it to become ‘free-for-all hellscape’: Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration. Reuters file



San Francisco, October 27

Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his USD 44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”       

The message reflects concerns among advertisers—Twitter’s chief source of revenue—that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Musk told advertisers Thursday he wants Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.” He said it should be “warm and welcoming to all” and enable users to choose the experience they want to have.

“I didn’t do it to make money,” he said of the pending acquisition. “I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”        

Friday’s deadline to close the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. It is the latest step in an epic battle during which Musk signed an April deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO to force him to conclude the deal. If the two sides don’t meet the Friday deadline, the next step could be a November trial that would likely lead to a judge forcing Musk to complete the deal.

But Musk has been signaling that the deal is going through by Friday, paying a visit to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday and changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit”.

And overnight the New York Stock Exchange notified investors that it will suspend trading in shares of Twitter before the opening bell Friday in anticipation of the company going private under Musk. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

7
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala