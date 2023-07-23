 CERT-In cautions Internet users against Ransomware ‘Akira’ attack : The Tribune India

CERT-In cautions Internet users against Ransomware ‘Akira’ attack

Ransomware is a computer malware that infects and blocks users from using their own data and system

CERT-In cautions Internet users against Ransomware ‘Akira’ attack

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 23

An Internet ransomware virus ‘Akira’ that steals vital personal information and encrypts data leading to extortion of money from people has been reported in the cyberspace, the country’s federal cyber security agency has said in a latest advisory.

This computer malware is targeting Windows and Linux-based systems, it said.

“A recently emerged ransomware operation dubbed Akira is reportedly active in cyberspace. This group first steals the information from victims, then encrypt data on their systems and conducts double extortion to force the victim into paying the ransom.

“In case the victim does not pay, they release their victim’s data on their dark web blog,” the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said in a latest advisory to Internet users.

The agency is the central technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guards the cyber space against phishing and hacking assaults and similar online attacks.

It said the ransomware group is “known to access victim environments via VPN (virtual private network) services, particularly where users have not enabled multi-factor authentication.”

Ransomware is a computer malware that infects and blocks users from using their own data and system and they can get it back against a pay-off.

This ransomware group has also utilised tools such as AnyDesk, WinRAR, and PCHunter during intrusions, it said, adding these tools are often found in the victim’s environment, and their misuse typically goes unnoticed.

Describing the technical intrusion of the virus, the advisory said ‘Akira’ deletes the Windows Shadow Volume Copies on the targeted device.

The ransomware subsequently encrypts files with a predefined set of extensions and a ‘.akira’ extension is appended to each encrypted file’s name during this encryption process, it said.

In the encryption phase, the ransomware terminates active Windows services using the Windows Restart Manager API. This step prevents any interference with the encryption process, the advisory stated.

The ransomware encrypts files found in various hard drive folders, excluding the ProgramData, Recycle Bin, Boot, System Volume Information, and Windows folders.

The CERT-In also advised Internet users to use basic online hygiene and protection protocols to keep safe from such virus attacks in the online space.

Ransomware infections primarily keep data as hostage, hence, it is recommended to maintain offline backups of critical data and ensure that these backups stay up-to-date to prevent data loss in the event of infection, it suggested.

Also, the advisory recommended that operating systems and applications should be kept updated regularly and “virtual patching” can be considered for protecting legacy systems and networks.

This measure hinders cyber criminals from gaining easy access to any system through vulnerabilities in outdated applications and software, it said.

Users should also enforce strong password policies and multi-factor authentication (MFA) and void applying updates/patches available in any unofficial channel among other such measures to counter cyber and ransomware attacks, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Nation

Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

3
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

4
Nation

Firms save Rs 57,000 crore via PM crop insurance plan

5
Chandigarh

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

6
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

7
Trending

E-commerce company gets netizens’ shout-out for its unique marketing strategy, billboard goes viral

8
Comment

Evolution of an actor, Suvinder Vicky shows the way

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann flags off 72 government school principals to Singapore for training

10
Nation

Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Delhi: Yamuna river flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 metres

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat

Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...

Delhi Commission for Women chief reaches violence-hit Manipur

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Maliwal has sought CM's support in visiting violence-affecte...

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

As per the guidelines, all central government officers of th...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods Amritsar roads

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Kartarpur Sahib corridor's closure extended by two more days

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

AAP sets up fresh Parliament flashpoint: Urges Dhankhar to prevent Bill replacing Delhi ordinance

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to go ahead with Manipur visit

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Frequent floods trigger exodus of youth from Shahkot villages

Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held