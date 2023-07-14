 Chandrayaan-3: From understanding lunar soil to getting blue planet’s photographs, see how ISRO will understand moon better : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Chandrayaan-3: From understanding lunar soil to getting blue planet’s photographs, see how ISRO will understand moon better

Chandrayaan-3: From understanding lunar soil to getting blue planet’s photographs, see how ISRO will understand moon better

The payloads, which include RAMBHA and ILSA, would perform a series of path-breaking experiments during the 14-day mission

Chandrayaan-3: From understanding lunar soil to getting blue planet’s photographs, see how ISRO will understand moon better

ISROs Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 14

The Chandrayaan-3 that aims for a soft landing on the moon’s surface, paving the way for future interplanetary missions, carries six payloads that would help ISRO understand the lunar soil and also get the blue planet’s photographs from the lunar orbit.

The payloads, which include RAMBHA and ILSA, would perform a series of path-breaking experiments during the 14-day mission. They would study the moon’s atmosphere and dig the surface to understand its mineral composition.

Lunar lander Vikram will click photos of the rover Pragyaan as it studies the seismic activity on the moon by dropping some instruments. Using laser beams, it would try to melt a piece of the lunar surface—the regolith -- to study the gases emitted during the process.

The third lunar expedition in 15 years—Chandrayaan-3 -- started its journey towards the moon from Sriharikota on Friday afternoon and is expected to reach the lunar orbit on August 5. It will attempt to land on the moon on August 23 evening.

“We know the moon does not have any atmosphere. But this is not exactly true because gases do come out of it. Rather they get ionised and stay very close to the surface. This changes with day and night,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath told PTI.

The Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) on the lander will measure the near-surface plasma density and its changes with time.

The rover will study how this small atmosphere, atomic atmosphere and the charged particles vary, Somanath said.

“This is very interesting. We also want to find out whether the regolith has electric or thermal characteristics,” he said.

The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

“We will drop an instrument and measure the vibration—what you call the ‘moonquake’ behaviour or the internal processes—the movements happening there,” the ISRO chief said.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, while the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) will derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the moon’s surface.

The Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) will study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the earth in the near-infrared wavelength range which could be used in the search for life on exo-planets beyond the solar system.

The timing of the landing on the lunar surface is crucial as it will decide the duration the payloads get to conduct experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 will send its lunar lander near the south pole of the moon at 70 degrees latitude where it is expected to stay for 14 earth days which is equivalent to one lunar day, before the night sets in.

The night-time temperatures on the moon plunge to as low as minus 232 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature drops drastically and the possibility of systems surviving those 15 days of nighttime has to be seen. If it survives those 15 days and the batteries charge up as a new day dawns, it can possibly extend the life of the spacecraft,” Somanath said.

The soft landing on the lunar surface has been planned for 5.47 pm on August 23. A successful mission would mean India becomes the fourth nation to accomplish the challenge after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve the soft landing when communication with the lander ‘Vikram’ was lost.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

3
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

7
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

8
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

9
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

10
Himachal

Stuck for five days, tourists leave Kasauli

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remain...

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...

Another Cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park in MP, 8th death in 4 months

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

Army man arrested by Delhi Police for killing relative to avenge brother’s death in Haryana

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases