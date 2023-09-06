Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down about 600 km from Moon’s south pole, says NASA; releases image

Bengaluru, September 6
US space agency NASA has released an image of Chandrayaan-3 lander 'Vikram' on the lunar surface, which was captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft.
The Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the centre of the image, and its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the Vikram.
.@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.— NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) September 5, 2023
The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole.
MORE >> https://t.co/phmOblRlGO pic.twitter.com/CyhFrnvTjT
"@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's surface. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug 23, 2023, about 600 kilometres from the Moon's South Pole,” NASA said on social media platform 'X'.
NASA said its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) acquired an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the lander four days later. The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown
‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...
AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan
There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...
Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur
The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...
PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks
Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...
Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report
Employment-based Green Card backlog reached a new record of ...