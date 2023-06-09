ChatGPT creator meets PM Modi, pushes for IAEA-like body to monitor risks from AI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The creator of ChatGPT and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked about its downside and why it is important to look into it.

“The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,” tweeted PM Modi on Friday.

Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is on a global tour to discuss artificial intelligence during which he has spoken on its disruptive nature and the need for governments to factor in the impact of the rapid pace of change it is beginning to usher in.

Altman was among the hundreds of industry leaders who signed a letter in May stating that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

During his stopover in Dubai, he said AI poses an “existential risk” to humanity and felt an international agency like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee its evolution. “We talk about the IAEA as a model where the world has said ‘OK, very dangerous technology, let's all put some guard rails. And I think we can do both. I think in this case, it's a nuanced message 'cause it's saying it's not that dangerous today but it can get dangerous fast. But we can thread that needle,” he said at a speaking engagement at IIT Delhi.

“Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today,” he had added.

“The challenge that the world has is how we’re going to manage those risks and make sure we still get to enjoy those tremendous benefits. No one wants to destroy the world,” he had said. Predicting massive job losses, he has called for extensive reskilling of workers to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Altman also discussed the advantages and dangers of AI as also issues of morality and ethics in his interaction with Israeli President Issac Herzog.

Microsoft has invested $ 1 billion in OpenAI's ChatGPT which is highly popular today for essay-like answers to prompts from users.

