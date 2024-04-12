ChatGPT is now more direct and less verbose in its responses: OpenAI

New Delhi, April 12
Sam Altman-run OpenAI on Friday said it has made its AI chatbot called ChatGPT more direct and less verbose.
In a post on X, the company said its new GPT-4 Turbo model is now available to paid ChatGPT users.
“We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding,” said the company. The new AI model has been trained on publicly available data up to December last year.
“When writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI posted.
The company said it continues to invest in making its AI models better and looks forward to seeing what the users do with those.
“If you haven’t tried it yet, GPT-4 Turbo is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and the API,” it added.
Meanwhile, the AI company allegedly transcribed more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train GPT-4.
The New York Times reported last week that OpenAI knew this was not legal but “believed it to be fair use”.
An OpenAI spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company uses “numerous sources including publicly available data and partnerships for non-public data,” to maintain its global research competitiveness.
