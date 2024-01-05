ChatGPT maker OpenAI to open online GPT store next week

IANS

New Delhi, January 5

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is set to officially open its online GPT store next week where users can sell and share customised AI models based on the company’s large language models (LLMs).

In an email to people signed as GPT Builders, OpenAI asked them to double-check that their GPT creations meet brand guidelines and reminded them to make their GPTs public.

The store was set to launch in November last year but got delayed amid the intense drama over OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s firing and rehiring.

Now, OpenAI plans to launch a store for GPTs, custom apps based on its text-generating AI models, next week, reports The Verge.

In November, Altman-run OpenAI announced to roll out custom versions of its AI chatbot ChatGPT that people can create for a specific purpose.

Called GPTs, these AI models are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others.

For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.

“Anyone can easily build their own GPT, no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone,” the company said during its first developers’ conference.

In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT.

