 China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports

  • World
China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports

Procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software

Photo for representational purpose only.



Reuters

March 24

China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options, the report said.

Government agencies above the township level have been told to include criteria requiring "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems when making purchases, the newspaper said.

China's industry ministry in late December issued a statement with three separate lists of CPUs, operating systems and centralised database deemed "safe and reliable" for three years after the publication date, all from Chinese companies, Reuters checks showed.

Intel and AMD did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The US has been aiming to boost domestic semiconductor output and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan with the Biden administration's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

It is designed to bolster US semiconductors and contains financial aid for domestic production with subsidies for production of advanced chips.

