 Climate change could melt frozen methane from deep ocean waters, find researchers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Climate change could melt frozen methane from deep ocean waters, find researchers

Climate change could melt frozen methane from deep ocean waters, find researchers

Frozen methane refers to the compound methane hydrate, an ice-like structure found buried in the ocean floor

Climate change could melt frozen methane from deep ocean waters, find researchers

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

Climate change could melt the frozen methane trapped under oceans, releasing the potent greenhouse gas, methane, into these water bodies, researchers have found.

They said that as frozen methane and ice melted, methane moved from the deepest parts of the continental slope to the edge of the underwater shelf.

The researchers led by Newcastle University, UK, also discovered a pocket of the released methane, which they said had moved about 25 miles, or 40 kilometres.

This meant that more methane could potentially be vulnerable and released into the atmosphere as a result of climate warming, the researchers said in their study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Frozen methane refers to the compound methane hydrate, an ice-like structure found buried in the ocean floor. As the oceans warm, these structures thaw, thereby releasing the methane into the oceans and the atmosphere as dissociated methane and contributing to global warming. Methane is the second most abundant human activity-driven greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2).

“Scientists had previously thought this hydrate was not vulnerable to climatic warming, but we have shown that some of it is,” said lead author Richard Davies, Newcastle University.

Previous studies have shown bottom water temperature changes near continental margins to affect the release of methane from the frozen structures.

However, these studies mainly focused on areas where only a small portion of global methane hydrates are located, the researchers said.

Their study was one of those few which investigate the release of methane from the base of the hydrate stability zone, which is deeper underwater, they said.

“This is an important discovery. The new data clearly show that far larger volumes of methane may be liberated from marine hydrates and we really have to get to the bottom of this to understand better the role of hydrates in the climate system,” said Christian Berndt, Head of the Research Unit Marine Geodynamics, GEOMAR, in Kiel, Germany.

The scientists examined the portion of the hydrate that dissociated under warming climate off the coast of Mauritania in Northwest Africa using seismic imaging techniques.

They found that the dissociated methane had migrated over 40 kilometres and was released through a field of underwater depressions, known as pockmarks, during past warm periods.

“It was a Covid lockdown discovery, I revisited imaging of strata just under the modern seafloor offshore of Mauritania and pretty much stumbled over 23 pockmarks.

“Our work shows they formed because methane released from hydrate, from the deepest parts of the continental slope vented into the ocean,” said Davies.

The researchers said that the study findings could help in predicting and addressing the impact of methane on our changing climate.

#Climate change #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

2
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

3
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

4
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

5
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

7
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

8
India

'Maybe politics wasn’t Rahul’s calling', Pranab Mukherjee told daughter Sharmistha

9
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

10
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...

PM Modi given standing ovation at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for assembly poll success

PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Police have arrested the friend who backed out of marriage

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi’s ordinance tearing act as last nail in Congress coffin: Daughter's book

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

To the author, the 13th President of India was Baba, a worka...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala, here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana