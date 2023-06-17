 Climate change is making trees bigger, but also weaker : The Tribune India

Climate change is making trees bigger, but also weaker

Climate change is making trees bigger, but also weaker

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Saguenay, June 17

As global temperatures rise, trees in colder areas are benefiting from an extended growing season. A longer growing season results in thicker growth rings and, as a result, higher overall wood production.

However, studies suggest that longer growing seasons contribute to weakening the wood, making trees structurally weaker. The poor quality of wood means that trunks break more easily.

We are forest ecologists who specialize in the anatomy and growth of wood. Let's examine the most recent scientific studies available to try to map the future of our forests and analyze how the changing growing season is determining the characteristics of the wood produced.

Wood: What is it?

Wood is the product of the progressive accumulation of cells — xylem cells — in trees. The purpose of this accumulation is to renew the sap transport system and to provide mechanical support for the stem (trunk), branches and leaves.

A tree ring is the product of a growing season which, in temperate and boreal environments, runs from spring to autumn. Each year a new growth ring is formed. The thickness of a ring is dependent on a combination of factors inherent to the tree (its species and genetic factors) and environmental factors (such as soil type, sun exposure, climate and competition between neighbouring trees).

In some species, especially in conifers, it can be quite easy to distinguish the rings from each other. This is due to the fact that during the growing season the tree produces two types of wood, characterized by cells with different forms and functions.

In spring, the tree produces many large, light-coloured cells with a thin cell wall. This part of the annual ring is called “earlywood.” In late summer, growth slows down. The cells become smaller, but their walls become thicker. This “latewood” is the darker portion of the annual ring.

The characteristics of the cells of wood are particularly important and are of great interest in ecological and economic terms. First of all, wood cell walls stock most of the carbon assimilated from the atmosphere by trees. Thus, a thicker cell wall means the tree is absorbing a greater amount of carbon. Secondly, the ratio of the number of earlywood cells to latewood cells determines the density of the wood, and, therefore, its potential use and material value.

Trees are growing faster

Over the past century, in the temperate regions of North America and Europe, trees have shown a faster growth rate, up to 77 per cent higher than in the previous century. This increase is related to the production of thicker growth rings.

At first sight, faster growth could be interpreted as higher biomass production, which would lead to a higher carbon storage capacity and, therefore, a greater contribution of our forests to the fight against climate change. In other words, a higher growth rate could mean that more wood would be available for our different needs.

But as William Shakespeare wrote: “Oft expectation fails, and most oft there where most it promises.”

Trees die younger

A study by the Technical University of Munich in Germany analyzed the growth rate of trees and the characteristics of their wood over the last century. They found that as the growth rate increased, the density of the wood dropped by eight to 12 per cent.

Furthermore, as wood density decreased, their carbon content also decreased by about 50 per cent. This suggested that the trees extracted less carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.

In addition to a reduced capacity to absorb and store atmospheric carbon, reduced wood density can weaken the structural strength of the stems. Wood fulfils the important function of supporting trees. Reducing its density is therefore accompanied by a lower resistance to mechanical stresses that might come from wind or the effect of gravity on steep slopes.

To complicate matters further, another recent study has shown an association between growth and lifespan in trees: fast-growing trees have a shorter life expectancy.

Too much is not enough

In our latest study, we quantified the relationships between the length of growing season, productivity and wood cell characteristics in balsam fir.

The study confirmed that trees with a longer growing season produce more wood cells and a thicker growth ring. However, higher growth also corresponds to a change in the ratio between the amount of earlywood and latewood. For every day that the growing season length increased, the trees produced one more cell of earlywood.

The increase in the ratio between earlywood and latewood is reflected in the decrease in wood density. This shows that an increase in volume growth does not necessarily correspond to a higher biomass production.

What does the future hold for our forests?

The global average temperature has exceeded the pre-industrial average by about 1.15°C (1850-1900), and is expected to rise further in the coming years. Warmer temperatures could lengthen the growing season of trees and consequently increase their growth rate.

While, on the one hand, this may lead to an expansion of forests globally, the rate of carbon uptake from forests is likely to decrease.

Although our forests will make a substantial contribution to the fight against climate change, the results of these studies are further evidence that environmental problems cannot be solved without taking direct action on the causes that trigger global change.

In the context of climate change, reducing the anthropogenic emissions that cause global warming is not something we can afford to negotiate or postpone.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

2
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

3
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

4
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

5
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

6
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

7
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

8
Punjab

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

10
Nation

Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rajasthan records heavy rain

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert f...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

The incident takes place at the around 8.30 pm when two arme...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara