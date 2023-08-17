 Climate change may turn Thar Desert green by century-end: Study : The Tribune India

Climate change may turn Thar Desert green by century-end: Study

Transformation, in turn, might enhance food security for nation’s burgeoning population, say researchers

Climate change may turn Thar Desert green by century-end: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 17

India’s Thar Desert, known for its arid expanse, could undergo a transformative shift due to the effects of climate change, a study suggests.

While many deserts across the globe are predicted to expand with rising temperatures, the Thar Desert might defy this trend and actually turn green within the next century, the researchers said.

The Thar Desert is located partly in Rajasthan, and partly in the Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan, covering over 2,00,000 square kilometres of territory. It is the world’s 20th-largest desert and the world’s 9th-largest hot subtropical desert.

Several studies have projected the growth of Earth’s deserts under the influence of global warming. For instance, experts have estimated that the Sahara Desert could increase in size by over 6,000 square kilometres annually by 2050.

However, the new study, published recently in the journal Earth’s Future, offers an unexpected perspective on the Thar Desert.

By employing a combination of observations and climate model simulations, the research team found that the mean rainfall over the semi-arid northwest regions of India and Pakistan witnessed an increase of 10-50 percent between 1901 and 2015.

Under moderate greenhouse gas scenarios, this rainfall is anticipated to surge by 50-200 percent, they said.

Remarkably, the study indicates that an eastward shift of the Indian monsoon has been a pivotal factor contributing to the arid conditions in the west and northwest regions of India. Historically, these areas were thriving during the monsoon season, supporting the Indus Valley civilisations.

The researchers propose that a reversal of this trend, coupled with a westward expansion of the present-day Indian monsoon, could radically transform the west and northwest regions of India into a humid “monsoonal” climate.

This transformation, in turn, might enhance food security for the nation’s burgeoning population.

According to the study’s corresponding author, B. N. Goswami, from the Department of Physics at Cotton University in Guwahati, understanding the dynamics of the Indian summer monsoon is key to comprehending how the climate could green the Thar Desert.

“This happens due to the seasonal migration of the rainband or the active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) from south of the equator over the Indian Ocean in winter to about 25 degrees North in summer over the Indian continent,” Goswami told PTI.

The expansion of the warm water pool in the equatorial Indian Ocean, brought about by climate change, has led to a westward shift of the ITCZ. This, in turn, drives rain further westward over the land during the summer months.

Goswami notes that this phenomenon is unique to the Indian monsoon and is crucial for the potential greening of semi-arid regions in northwest India.

The study emphasizes that this trend could lead to significant agricultural and socio-economic changes in the region.

The research team, including P. V. Rajesh from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, compiled weather data from South Asia over the past 50 years.

By analysing changes in monsoon duration and concentration, they fed historical weather and sea surface temperature data into a climate model to predict future changes under various greenhouse gas scenarios.

The results of their analysis indicate that the Indian monsoon is indeed expanding westward, leading to a 10 per cent decrease in mean rainfall in the northeast and a 25 per cent increase in the west and north-west during the historical period.

The authors of the study underscore the potential benefits of harvesting this increased rainfall, foreseeing substantial improvements in food productivity that could revolutionise the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The researchers said though this unexpected turn of events presents opportunities, it also raises concerns. As the Thar Desert potentially transforms into a greener landscape, the delicate balance of its ecosystem and the broader implications for the environment and local communities remain subjects of ongoing research.

#Climate change #Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

2
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

6
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

7
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Chandigarh

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

10
Science Technology

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to moon's south pole heats up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; situation grim in Rupnagar district

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...

Shimla Development Plan: Green tribunal had flagged Himachal capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...

Punjab signs power purchase agreement of 1,200 MW with SJVN

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again