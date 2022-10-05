 Cosmonaut launched by SpaceX with next NASA crew headed to space station : The Tribune India

Cosmonaut launched by SpaceX with next NASA crew headed to space station

A live NASA webcast of the blastoff showed the two-stage, 23-story-tall Falcon 9 ascending from the launch tower as its nine Merlin engines roared to life

Cosmonaut launched by SpaceX with next NASA crew headed to space station

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, lifted off into clear skies at noon EDT (1600 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Video grab- Twitter/NASA

Cape Canaveral, Florida, October 5

Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX launched the next long-duration crew of the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, including a Russian cosmonaut hitching a ride with two Americans and a Japanese astronaut as part of the mission.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, lifted off into clear skies at noon EDT (1600 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A live NASA webcast of the blastoff showed the two-stage, 23-story-tall Falcon 9 ascending from the launch tower as its nine Merlin engines roared to life.

Within minutes of launch, the rocket’s upper stage was set to deliver the Crew Dragon into a preliminary orbit. The reusable lower-stage booster, meanwhile, is designed to fly itself back to Earth to land on a drone recovery vessel floating at sea.

The four-member crew and their autonomously flying capsule should reach the International Space Station (ISS) about 29 hours later on Thursday evening to begin a 150-day science mission aboard the orbital laboratory some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

The mission, designated Crew-5, marks the fifth full-fledged ISS crew NASA has flown aboard a SpaceX vehicle since the private rocket venture founded by Tesla owner Musk began sending U.S. astronauts aloft in May 2020.

The latest team is being led by Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, a veteran combat pilot making spaceflight history as both the first indigenous woman being sent to orbit by NASA and the first woman to take the commander’s seat of a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

The Crew-5 mission is also notable for the inclusion of Anna Kikina, 38, the lone female cosmonaut on active duty with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, making a rare flight aboard an American spacecraft despite heightened U.S.-Russian tensions over the war in Ukraine. The last cosmonaut to ride a U.S.

rocketship to orbit was in 2002 on a NASA space shuttle.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Kikina is essentially swapping places with a NASA astronaut who took her seat aboard a Russian Soyuz flight to the ISS last month under a new ride-sharing deal signed by NASA and Roscosmos in July.

Commander Mann, a U.S. Marine Corps colonel and a fighter pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, holds an engineering master’s degree specializing in fluid mechanics. She also is among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade, over half a century after the Apollo lunar program ended.

As a registered member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, Mann will become the first Native American woman to fly to space. The only other indigenous American launched to orbit was John Herrington, who flew on a 2002 shuttle mission.

The designated pilot for Wednesday’s launch is Mann’s NASA astronaut classmate and fellow spaceflight rookie Josh Cassada, 49, a U.S. Navy aviator and test pilot with a doctorate in high-energy particle physics.

Rounding out the crew from Japan’s space agency JAXA is veteran astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, a robotics expert making his fifth voyage to space.

The Crew-5 team will be welcomed by seven existing ISS occupants - the Crew-4 team consisting of three Americans and an Italian astronaut - as well as two Russians and the NASA astronaut who flew with them to orbit on a Soyuz flight.

The new arrivals are tasked with conducting more than 200 experiments, many of them focused on medical research ranging from 3-D “bio-printing” of human tissue to the study of bacteria cultured in microgravity.

ISS, the length of a football field and largest artificial object in space, has been continuously occupied since November 2000, operated by a U.S.-Russian-led consortium that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

The outpost was born in part to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of Cold War rivalries that spurred the original U.S.-Soviet space race. NASA-Roscosmos cooperation has been tested as never before since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, leading the United States to impose sweeping sanctions against Moscow.

During a news briefing with NASA and SpaceX on Monday, a high-ranking Roscosmos official, Sergei Krikalev, said his agency has Moscow’s approval to continue with ISS until 2024 and hopes to secure Kremlin “permission” to extend the partnership further, until Russia builds a new space station.

NASA hopes to keep the ISS running with its existing partners until roughly 2030. Reuters

 

#nasa #spacex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

2
Chandigarh

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

3
Diaspora

Relatives of kidnapped Hoshiarpur family in shock

4
Chandigarh

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

5
Nation

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

6
Punjab

Four of Punjab family kidnapped in US

7
Punjab

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

8
Punjab

NHAI flags construction material crunch in Punjab

9
Nation

33 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

10
Himachal

Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

Cough syrups by India's Maiden Pharma potentially tied to deaths in Gambia: WHO

‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla

Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College in Himachal

Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi

Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...


Cities

View All

SGPC delegation visits Pakistan to prepare for Saka Panja Sahib centenary

SGPC delegation visits Pakistan to prepare for Saka Panja Sahib centenary

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city Amritsar in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Miscreants set Meghnath’s effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Watch: Chandigarh Tricity, Punjab celebrate Dussehra with full enthusiasm; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Mohali to witness ceremony

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

4 suffocate to death while cleaning sewer at Faridabad hospital

Minor Bihar boy engaged as ‘child labour’ rescued from Kapurthala

Minor Bihar boy engaged as 'child labour' rescued from Kapurthala

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in streetlights scam

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples