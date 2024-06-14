 Earth’s inner core ‘unambiguously’ slowing down, could change day’s length, study finds : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Earth’s inner core ‘unambiguously’ slowing down, could change day’s length, study finds

Earth’s inner core ‘unambiguously’ slowing down, could change day’s length, study finds

Researchers say the slowing down could change the length of one day on Earth by fractions of a second

Earth’s inner core ‘unambiguously’ slowing down, could change day’s length, study finds

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 14

A new study has provided “unambiguous evidence” that the Earth’s inner core began to slow down its rotation in 2010, compared to the planet’s surface.

Researchers said that the slowing down could change the length of one day on the Earth by fractions of a second.

The Earth’s inner core, a solid sphere made of iron and nickel, is suspended within the liquid outer core (made of molten metals) and anchored in its place by gravity. Together, the inner and the outer core, form one of the planet’s three layers—the other two being mantle and crust.

Being physically inaccessible, researchers usually study the core by analysing the recordings of waves sent out by earthquakes—seismograms.

“When I first saw the seismograms that hinted at this change, I was stumped,” said John Vidale, a professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Southern California, US.

“But when we found two dozen more observations signalling the same pattern, the result was inescapable. The inner core had slowed down for the first time in many decades,” said Vidale, also the corresponding author of the study published in the journal Nature.

The slowing down of the inner core is hotly debated in the scientific community, with some studies even suggesting that it rotates faster than the Earth’s surface.

It is known that the spin of the inner core is influenced by the magnetic field generated in the outer core and the gravitational effects within Earth’s mantle.

However, it is considered that the inner core is reversing and backtracking relative to the surface, because of rotating slower than the mantle for the first time in about 40 years.

“Other scientists have recently argued for similar and different models, but our latest study provides the most convincing resolution,” Vidale said.

A study published earlier this year, in the journal Nature, had found that climate change-driven melting of ice in Greenland and Antarctica was affecting global timekeeping by slowing down Earth’s rotation.

The author, Duncan Agnew, a geophysicist at the University of California San Diego, showed that the Earth’s liquid core was slowing down in its rotation. To counter the effects of this, the solid Earth was rotating faster, said Agnew.

However, this has resulted in fewer ‘leap seconds’ being needed to be added to the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in recent decades, according to Agnew.

Since 1972, once every few years, a ‘leap second’ has been required to be added, owing to irregularities in the UTC arising out of the fact that the Earth doesn’t always rotate at the same speed.

For the latest study, the researchers looked at seismic data recorded from 121 repeating earthquakes - multiple quakes occurring in the same location - between 1991 and 2023 in the South Sandwich Islands, a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean. The islands are prone to violent earthquakes.

Data from twin Soviet nuclear tests between 1971 and 1974, along with multiple French and American nuclear tests from other studies of the inner core, were also included in the analysis.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

2
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

3
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

4
Punjab

Akali Dal committee places full faith in Sukhbir Badal’s leadership, flays Kangana Ranaut

5
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

6
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

7
Himachal

Carcinogenic content found in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

8
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

9
Himachal

Himachal’s U-turn on water for Delhi draws Supreme Court ire

10
India

Third term shows spymaster Ajit Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

PM Modi, Pope Francis embrace at G7 Summit Outreach session

'I admire his commitment to serve people': PM Modi praises Pope Francis, invites him to visit India

Modi, Pope meet with a warm embrace at G7 Summit Outreach se...

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

The washout meant heavyweights Pakistan bowed out of the tou...

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

FIR against Roy and former Central University of Kashmir pro...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

High Court admonishes Punjab for callous delay in pension release, imposes costs

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

After Kochi, IAF plane carrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims lands in Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Relief likely for Delhi as IMD predicts late night rain

Supreme Court upholds demolition of ‘Pracheen Shiv Mandir’ on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead