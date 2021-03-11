Elon Musk now gets busy counting fake, spammy accounts on Twitter

New Delhi, May 14
Annoyed at the presence of fake users on Twitter after putting the $44 billion takeover deal on hold, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that his team was busy finding out the presence of fake/spam accounts with the random sampling process.
Musk on Friday stunned the world by saying that he was putting the Twitter take over on hold because he does not believe in Twitter findings which say that false or spam accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users (229 million).
He tweeted: "To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover".
I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover …
"The bots are angry at being counted," he added.
According to Musk, he is still committed to the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. IANS
