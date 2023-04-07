Elon Musk reinstalls Blue bird logo after it was changed to ‘Doge’ meme

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

Business magnate Elon Musk has reinstated the blue bird, which he earlier replaced with the Dogecoin logo to everyone’s surprise.

Musk quoted an old chat of his where a person asked him to buy Twitter and replace the bird logo with a doge (Dogecoin logo). Thus complying with the demand, he got the task done which remained in place for few days. “As promised,” he captioned the tweet.

Musk’s decision to replace conventional blue bird logo by Shiba Inu, the Dogecoin logo had sent Internet in frenzy as netizens flooded microblogging site with plethora of reactions.

Musk acquired Twitter last year in a whopping $44 billion deal.

#elon musk #social media #twitter