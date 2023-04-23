Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

A couple of days ago, Twitter's traditional blue ticks, which were used to indicate a verified notable person, were replaced by a paid subscription service “Twitter Blue”, a premium version of the micro-blogging platform.

However, unverified Twitter accounts inundated the platform soon after as many celebrities and users refused to shell out $8 per month for the coveted blue tick.

As a result Musk is reportedly restoring verification badges to high-profile accounts because he doesn’t want celebrities to lose their Blue Tick.

Even if they haven’t, these celebrities’ profiles indicate that they have “subscribed to Twitter Blue.”

I don’t know what happened but I’m happy to have my blue tick back so everyone knows I am still Malala 🌝 — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) April 22, 2023

Yes, the blue tick is back. No, I didn’t pay for it as it might suggest when you click on it. If they take it back again for some reason, it genuinely wouldn’t bother me 🙂 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 23, 2023

Surprised to note that my blue tick is back. And I haven’t paid a dime (or cent). But then I did so much wakheda that it may have helped! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) April 23, 2023

In an earlier tweet, Elon Musk implied that he was doing LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner a service by paying for the Blue Ticks.

"I am paying for a few personally," said Twitter CEO Elon Musk. "Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King," he added.

Famous American author Stephen King had said that Elon Musk should give his Blue check mark to charity.

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023

However, it appears that for all superstars that have millions of fans, the blue tick is back. Even superstars with dormant accounts who have passed away can be identified as Twitter Blue subscribers.

Stephen King, journalist and author Kara Swisher, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Twitch broadcaster Hasan Piker are some famous people who have received the blue tick back and claimed that they did not pay for it.

Hasan Piker wrote, “I have no clue how this happened, i absolutely did not buy twitter blue,” while Kara Swisher expressed her surprise over the move and wrote, “Good lord, I’ve been LeBroned, Shatnered, Kinged without my consent. No means no, boys.”

i have no clue how this happened, i absolutely did not buy twitter blue pic.twitter.com/rYzE2ATfla — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 22, 2023

Good lord, I’ve been LeBroned, Shatnered, Kinged without my consent. No means no, boys. pic.twitter.com/XnbMVydOqW — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 22, 2023

Omar Abdullah wrote, “Apparently I’ve paid for Twitter Blue & given them a phone number to verify except that I haven’t. Mr Musk are you paying for mine as well?”

Apparently I’ve paid for Twitter Blue & given them a phone number to verify except that I haven’t. Mr Musk are you paying for mine as well? 😄 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 23, 2023

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, amongst others, also lost their blue ticks as part of Twitter’s new update. Their blue ticks are back.

