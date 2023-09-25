Elon Musk showcases Tesla’s humanoid robot performing Yoga, sorting objects

IANS
New Delhi, September 25
Elon Musk on Monday showcased the Tesla humanoid robot called ‘Optimus’ who greeted his followers with a 'Namaste', while performing a couple of Yoga postures comfortably.
Showcased for the first time during 'Tesla AI Day' 2022 in October, Optimus was seen performing simple tasks this time in a video posted by the X owner.
September 25, 2023
Optimus is now capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs.
Using only vision and joint position encoders, the robot can precisely locate its limbs in space.
It learns its tasks smoothly, like sorting and unsorting coloured-blocks, and its neural net runs entirely on-board, using only vision.
After a long day at work for the humanoid robot, "it is time to stretch", ending with a Namaste, showed the video.
The robot has the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot' and it may cost around $20,000.
The humanoid robot is made for mass production in the "millions" of units.
The robot contains a 2.3 kilowatt per hour battery pack which is "perfect for about a full day's worth of work", runs on a Tesla chip, and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, reports The Verge.
The human-like hands are a "Biologically Inspired Design" that will make the robot suitable for picking up objects of various shapes and sizes at factories and other facilities.
"It'll be a fundamental transformation for civilisation as we know it," Musk had said at the AI Day event.
He said the robot could be priced "probably less than $20,000", as his team moved a non-walking prototype offstage behind him.
It will be able to carry a 20-pound bag, use tools and have a precision grip for small robots.
It is also equipped with wireless connectivity as well as audio support and hardware level security features.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...
Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final
India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’
The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...