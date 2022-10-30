Elon Musk to expand 280-character limit on Twitter, to allow longer videos on micro-blogging platform

New Delhi, October 30
Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter can soon expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform.
He also confirmed that the company under him will look into increasing the length of videos so that users can post longer videos.
Responding to a user who asked if we can get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it, Musk said: “Absolutely”.
Another user asked him about posting longer videos on Twitter, to which he said: “100 per cent”.
Musk, who has acquired Twitter for $44 billion after a bitter battle, said in April this year that the micro-blogging platform needs long-form tweets which is “way overdue”.
Twitter currently allows people to post in 280 characters.
Reacting to a follower’s tweet thread, Musk said: “My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!” Earlier, Musk demanded an Edit button, and the micro-blogging platform announced that it is working on such a feature that will allow users to correct errors in their tweets, albeit with some rules.
Twitter launched 280 characters in November 2017 to all users in supported languages, including English.
The company first announced the controversial plan to move beyond its traditional 140 characters in September 2017 with a small group of users.
Several Twitter users had argued that 280 characters would make Twitter less readable as the platform’s defining characteristic is the brevity of posts.
However, Twitter’s decision to double its character count from 140 to 280 characters did not dramatically change the length of Twitter posts.
According to the company, Twitter is still a place for briefer thoughts.
Only 1 per cent of tweets hit the 280-character limit, and only 12 per cent of tweets were longer than 140 characters, according to the data provided by the company a couple of years back. Only 5 per cent of tweets were longer than 190 characters.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi
Bridge was reopened for public just four days back following...
Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM and other officials, seeks urge...
India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi
Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...
'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat
Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...