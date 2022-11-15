Elon Musk to remove device label from tweets; ‘No one even knows why we did that’ he says

IANS
San Francisco, November 15
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding labels that identify the type of device used for tweeting.
He shared the information from his Twitter account to which he wrote, "And we'll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that."
Device label used to show from which device the tweet has been tweeted, i.e. if a tweet is shared from an Android device then it shows "Tweeted from Android" and for iPhones, it shows "Tweeted from iPhone".
Using these markers, Twitter claims, "helps you better understand how a Tweet was posted." Twitter's help site states, "This additional information provides context about the Tweet and its author." It adds, "If you don't recognise the source, you might want to find out more about the content."
In addition, this function has been used to expose Android brand advocates tweeting from competing for iOS devices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia
Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...
PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali
Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...
Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found
The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...