 Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’, but changing language is not quite so simple : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’, but changing language is not quite so simple

Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’, but changing language is not quite so simple

For now, X.com is still, essentially Twitter.com, even as the blue bird and other playful tidbits start to disappear

Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’, but changing language is not quite so simple

The blue bird icon evokes a smile, like the Amazon up-turned-arrow smile — in contrast to the X that Elon Musk has imposed. Photo: @elonmusk/PTI



AP

San Francisco, July 27

Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now.

For one, the word is still plastered all over the site formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” But it’s more than that.

With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and the world.

Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X, who also happens to be one of the world’s richest men.

“Language has always come from the people that use it on a day-to-day basis. And it can’t be controlled, it can’t created, it can’t be morphed. You don’t get to decide it,” said Nick Bilton, the author of “Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal” about Twitter’s origins.

Twitter didn’t start out as Twitter. It was “twttr” — without vowels, which was the trend in 2006 when the platform launched and SMS texting was wildly popular. The iPhone only came out in 2007.

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams “went one day and purchased the vowels, two vowels for essentially USD 7,500 each,” when he bought the URL for twitter.com from a bird enthusiast, Bilton said.

At the beginning, people didn’t “tweet” — it was “I’m going to twitter this,” Bilton recalled.

But “twittered” doesn’t roll off the tongue and “tweet” soon took over, first in the Twitter office, then San Francisco, then everywhere.

We’ve been tweeting for well over a decade. World leaders, celebrities and athletes, dissidents in repressive regimes, propaganda trolls, sex workers and religious icons, meme queens and actual queens.

Former president Donald Trump’s incendiary use of the bird app quickly punted “tweet” into near-constant headlines during his presidency. People who never signed up for Twitter knew what the word meant.

For now, we still tweet, retweet and quote tweet, and sometimes — perhaps not often enough — delete tweets.

News sites embed tweets in their stories and TV programs scroll them. No other social network has a word for posting that’s entered the vernacular like “tweet” — though Google did the same for “googling.”             

The Oxford English Dictionary added “tweet” in 2011. Merriam-Webster followed in 2013. The Associated Press Stylebook entered it in 2010.

“Getting into the dictionary is an indication that people are already using it,” said Jack Lynch, a Rutgers University English professor who studies the history of language.

“Dictionaries are usually pretty tentative or cautious about letting new words in, especially for new phenomena, because they don’t want things to be just a flash in the pan.”      

As Twitter grew into a global communications platform and struggled with misinformation, trolls and hate speech, its friendly brand image remained.

The blue bird icon evokes a smile, like the Amazon up-turned-arrow smile — in contrast to the X that Musk has imposed.

Martin Grasser was two years out of art school when Twitter hired him for the logo redesign in 2011. His wasn’t the first bird logo for Twitter, but it would be the most enduring.

“They knew they wanted a bird. So we weren’t starting completely over, but they wanted it to be on par with Apple and Nike. That was really the brief,” he said.

Twitter launched Grasser’s design in May 2012; the company went public on Wall Street later that year.

One early in-house design shown to Grasser looked like “a flying goose with a tail. It looked kind of like a dragon. It was crazy,” he said. Jack Dorsey, another co-founder (and twice-CEO) wanted something simpler.

The bird represented a vision of Twitter as a friendly place “where everyone can weigh in and chat,” Grasser said.

“The round form evokes a sense of optimism, the bird even being sort of turned upward, as corny as that sounds, I think is different than a bird flying down or flat,” he said. “We wanted to give it this idea of like soaring.?

The word “Twitter” itself is playful, as is “tweet.” This was no accident, Bilton said.

Other names that floated as the platform started out included “Status” and “Friend Stalker.”       It was Noah Glass, another co-founder who never quite got the credit he deserved for his role in hatching Twitter, who had the winning idea.

Glass, Bilton said, “had been thinking about like heartbeats and emotions. He was going through a divorce and he literally went through the dictionary word by word until he came across the word twitter. And he just knew instantly that was it.”                

“He was one of the four founders who had the emotional intelligence to be able to understand that this was about connecting with humans,” Bilton said.

“It was inviting, it was emotional. It was about connecting with humans and your friends and your loved ones.”                  

Musk began his quest erasing Twitter’s corporate culture and image in favour of his own vision as soon as he took over the company in October 2022.

He lost three-quarters of the company’s staff through firings, layoffs and voluntary departures, auctioned off furniture and décor, and upended policies on hate speech and misinformation. The rebranding to X was no surprise.

Twitter’s rebranding is rooted in ambition that Musk began to pursue nearly a quarter century ago after he sold his first startup, Zip2, to Compaq Computer.

He set out to create a one-stop digital shop for finance called X.com — an “everything” service that would provide bank accounts, process payments, make loans and handle investments.

He has not given up on the dream. Twitter is now X, falling in line with Musk’s other X-named brands, SpaceX and Tesla’s Model X. Not to mention his young son, whom he calls “X.”          

His goal for X is to turn it into an “everything” app — for video, photos, messaging, payments and other services, although he has given few details.

For now, X.com is still, essentially Twitter.com, even as the blue bird and other playful tidbits start to disappear.

“There used to be a saying inside Twitter that Twitter was the company that couldn’t kill itself. I think that still rings true, whether it’s called Twitter or X,” Bilton said.

“I think that it’s kind of become a fabric of society. And even Elon Musk may not be able to break it.”

#Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

2
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

3
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

4
Haryana

IAS officer’s father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

5
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

6
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

7
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

8
Nation

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

9
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh posts pictures with Sia; singers share a warm hug

10
Nation

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Members from various opposition parties seek to raise the is...

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s LoC crossing remarks

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass, Singh...

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Fire may have been started by one of the 25 electric cars on...

MSRTC bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral

The bus was plying in Gadchiroli district; a staffer respons...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged