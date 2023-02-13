 Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity : The Tribune India

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Photo for representation only.



Washington, February 13

The Sun did not shed a chunk of it as being reported and what was spotted was a normal "solar prominence" activity on its surface.

A solar prominence (also known as a filament when viewed against the solar disk) is a large, bright feature extending outward from the Sun's surface.

Prominences are anchored to the Sun's surface in the photosphere, and extend outwards into the Sun's hot outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Reports last week surfaced that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) caught "a piece of Sun being broken off" from its surface.

A tweet by astronomer Dr Tamitha Skov, accompanied by footage of the Sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, claimed: "Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star".

However, no part of the Sun "broke off".

Solar physicist and deputy director at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, told Space.com that a prominence like this happens at the same 55-degree latitude every 11 years.

"This vortex has now been cited in many media outlets as "a piece of the Sun breaks off", but don't believe the hype. It is all part of the perfectly normal and stunning solar ballet!" Dr Skov wrote on her blog.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

Meanwhile, a major solar flare erupted from the Sun over the last weekend, "spawning a radio blackout for parts of Earth and setting the stage for more flares to come," reports Space.com.

The huge solar flare was registered as a powerful X1.1-class event on the scale used for such Sun storms.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

9
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala