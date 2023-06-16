 Food choices key to tackling global warming, finds study : The Tribune India

Food choices key to tackling global warming, finds study

The largest emission increase within food supply chains is triggered by beef and dairy consumption in rapidly developing countries, such as China and India, say researchers

Food choices key to tackling global warming, finds study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Food consumption in the five highest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting countries, including India, was responsible for more than 40 per cent of global food supply chain emission in 2019, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Nature Food, found that action to protect the planet against the impact of climate change will fall short unless emissions are reduced from the global food system, which now makes up a third of man-made GHG emissions.

The largest emission increase within food supply chains is triggered by beef and dairy consumption in rapidly developing countries, such as China and India, while emissions per head in developed countries with a high percentage of animal-based food declined, the researchers said.

The team noted that the growth of the global population and rising demand for emission-intensive food are likely to boost emissions further.

“A global shift in diets, including reducing excessive intake of red meat and improving shares of plant-based protein—will not only reduce emissions but avoid health risks such as obesity and cardiovascular disease,” said study corresponding author, Professor Klaus Hubacek from the University of Groningen in The Netherlands.

Yuli Shan, from the University of Birmingham, UK noted that the agrifood system drives global land use and agricultural activities—contributing to around one-third of global anthropogenic greenhouse gas.

“Population growth, expansion of food production, and an increase in animal-based diets are likely to further increase emissions and squeeze the global carbon budget,” said Shan, corresponding author of the study.

The study first author, Yanxian Li, a Ph.D. student at the University of Groningen said mitigating emissions at every stage of food supply chains from production to consumption is critical if we are to limit global warming.

“However, widespread and lasting diet shifts are very difficult to achieve quickly, so incentives that encourage consumers to reduce red meat or buy products with higher environmental dividends could help to reduce food emissions,” Li said.

Researchers analysed data linking emissions to consumers between 2000 and 2019, revealing that in 2019, food consumption in the five highest emitting countries, China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the US, was responsible for more than 40 per cent of global food supply chain emission.

Annual global GHG emissions associated with food increased by 14 per cent over the 20-year period. The substantial increase in consuming animal-based products contributed to some 95 per cent of the global emissions rise, accounting for almost half of total food emissions, the researchers said.

Beef and dairy contributed 32 per cent and 46 per cent of the increase in global animal-based emissions, they said.

Consumption of grains and oil crops is responsible for 43 and 23 per cent of global plant-based emissions respectively, while rice contributes to over half of the global grain-related emissions, with Indonesia, China, and India being the top three contributors, the researchers added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

8
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

9
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

10
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange ‘pettiness’ barb

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery