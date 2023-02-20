 From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech : The Tribune India

From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

Every day from 5 pm, several satta (gambling) websites start trending on Google, which offer quick money upon playing the satta that starts from as little as Rs 100 and goes into thousands

From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech

The time is to minimise your digital footprints to stay away from the new breed of hackers, advise experts.



New Delhi, February 20

Forget Jamtara that has kept on inspiring cyber thugs to steal your data or money via traditional, OTP-based methods to date. Brace yourself for a new age of hacking via artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools.

A new crop of con artists is now thriving that is utilising newer means -- from social media platforms to UPI-based frauds and from operating fake gambling websites to now working on AI chatbot ChatGPT -- to rob you of your hard-earned money.

A woman was duped of Rs 27 lakh last week by a woman fraudster who promised her handsome returns on investment in digital marketing on WhatsApp.

"The task was to like and subscribe to YouTube accounts," the victim said in the FIR.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch last week busted a racket involved in forging documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN card, and driving license for obtaining SIM cards, opening bank accounts and taking loans.

On interrogation, police found that the con group used ordinary persons who don't have any ID documents for preparing these documents and further misusing them.

Cyber-security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia has unearthed a new type of fraud online.

Every day from 5 p.m., several satta (gambling) websites start trending on Google, which offer quick money upon playing the satta that starts from as little as Rs 100 and goes into thousands.

"These websites start appearing in the evening and every website guarantees profits. These gambling websites are being run with tier 1 and 2 city names like Delhi Satta King, Disawar gali Satta, Shri Ganesh Chart, Satta King Delhi Bazar and more," Rajaharia told IANS.

Those who place satta, using various UPI payment platforms, get nothing in return as the winning prize always goes to people these websites had already selected.

"There are thousands of such fake gambling websites now operating in the country. They also have Telegram groups and each group has more than 25,000 members," said Rajaharia.

First captured by trendingbot.org, it is impossible to guess which website is real or which is fake and nearly 90 per cent people who place their money don't get anything.

"Satta owners announce the only number with the lowest targeted number to make maximum profit and there are hundreds of websites related to one satta market," Rajaharia explained.

In January, a Lucknow woman who had saved Rs 1 lakh for her daughter's surgery was duped by fraudsters who offered her prize money in a lucky draw. She said she paid the money through Google Pay app.

According to cyber experts, scammers operating high-yielding investing scams called "pig butchering" have found a way to compromise Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Pig butchering scams are those which involve fake websites, malicious advertising, and social engineering.

By adding fraudulent apps to official download platforms, scammers can gain a victim's trust easier, reports BleepingComputer.

According to Sophos researchers, scammers are targeting victims on Facebook or Tinder and convincing them to download the fraudulent apps and "invest" large sums of money in assets that appear to be real.

The fraudsters appear to target male users over Facebook and Tinder using women's profiles with stolen images from other social media accounts.

Sophos discovered malicious apps called "Ace Pro" and "MBM BitScan" on the Apple App Store, and "BitScan" on the Google Play Store.

The next big challenge for cyber authorities is to tackle ChatGPT-based cyber crimes.

Cyber criminals have already started using ChatGPT to create Telegram bots that can write malware and steal your data.

Currently, if you ask ChatGPT to write a phishing email impersonating a bank or create malware, it will not generate it.

However, hackers are working their way around ChatGPT's restrictions and there is an active chatter in the underground forums disclosing how to use OpenAI API to bypass ChatGPT's barriers and limitations.

"This is done mostly by creating Telegram bots that use the API. These bots are advertised in hacking forums to increase their exposure," according to CheckPoint Research (CPR).

The coming months will reveal further how hackers are using new-age techniques and AI-based tools to commit financial frauds.

The time is to minimise your digital footprints to stay away from the new breed of hackers, advise experts.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

3
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

4
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

5
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

6
Punjab

Punjab Health Systems Corporation scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

7
Entertainment

Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

8
Nation

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

9
Haryana

2 men found charred in Bhiwani: 'Rajasthan Police did not enter cow vigilante's house, being wrongly accused'

10
Nation

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for 'surrendering' at Sharad Pawar's feet

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against EC's decision to give Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case

ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case

The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...

Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage

Punjabi-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada

Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada

Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, ~10L extortion case nabbed

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Amritsar students suffer due to shortage of teachers

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

Gurdaspur: Drone crashes along Zero Line; 25-kg heroin seized in 48 hours

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged in Panchkula, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked in Chandigarh

Open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Chandigarh: Rose Festival ends on musical note

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

At 31.5ºC, Delhi records hottest day of Feb in 2 yrs

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Latifpura stir: Another protester held

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon