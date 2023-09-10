Google adds AI-powered ‘Proofread’ feature in Gboard; to help users check text for spelling, grammar

IANS
San Francisco, September 10
Google has started to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Proofread” feature in Gboard for beta users.
The “Proofread” option appears in the keyboard's toolbar with Gboard version 13.4, which is currently in beta on Android, allowing users to have their text checked for spelling or grammar errors on the fly, all powered by generative AI, reports 9to5Google.
The feature appeared on our Pixel Fold as a “Fix it” prompt with Google's usual generative AI symbol. A pop-up then explains how proofreading works, with text being sent to Google for processing if you enable the feature.
“The text that's proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions,” the pop-up message reads.
Users will be able to use the feature only if they accept these terms and conditions.
Tapping "Proofread" in Gboard's toolbar processes users' text and provides suggestions for spelling and grammar corrections, such as punctuation. Meanwhile, the "Fix it" button will appear alongside the suggestions and, when clicked, will automatically fix errors, the report said.
Meanwhile, Google has announced to give its Android brand a new makeover, adopting “Android” with a capital A instead of all lowercase letters and updating the bug droid logo to a 3D avatar.
In addition to moving away from the lowercase stylisation of “android,” the company is elevating the Android logo by capitalising the “A,” adding more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google's logo.
“While we've added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylisation more closely mirrors Google's logo and creates balance between the two,” said the company.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Rains stops play in Colombo, India 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul at the crease
Declare rain-caused calamity in state as ‘national disaster’, Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to PM
Requests special disaster relief package
This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden
US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...