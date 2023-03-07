Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

IANS
San Francisco, March 7
Google has shared more information about the Universal Speech Model (USM), a system that the company describes as a "critical first step" in realising its goals, which is now moving closer toward its goal of building an AI language model that supports 1,000 different languages to beat ChatGPT.
In November last year, the company announced its plans to create a language model supporting 1,000 of the world's most-spoken languages while also revealing its USM model.
The tech giant describes USM as a family of state-of-the-art speech models with 2 billion parameters trained on 12 million hours of speech and 28 billion sentences of text, spanning 300+ languages.
"USM, which is for use in YouTube (e.g., for closed captions), can perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) not only on widely spoken languages like English and Mandarin, but also on under-resourced languages like Amharic, Cebuano, Assamese, and Azerbaijani to name a few," Google said in a blogpost.
Google currently claims that USM supports over 100 languages and will serve as the "foundation" for a much larger system.
Meanwhile, Google is expected to introduce a host of AI features for its products in the near future, and among them, Gboard for Android is working to integrate the Imagen text-to-image generator.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...