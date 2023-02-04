Google Chrome may soon let users erase 15 minutes of history on Android

San Francisco, February 4
Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome which will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.
A new flag was found in Chrome for Android which indicated that the tech giant is working on a new feature called "quick delete", reports Android Authority.
The new feature is likely to be available from the overflow menu located where the three vertical dots are in the top right corner.
However, it is still unclear whether the data being wiped would simply be browser history or all account activity, the report said.
In July 2021, the company had rolled out a similar feature to its mobile application, allowing users to instantly delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new way to easily translate text within images in Chrome.
IANS
