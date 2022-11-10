Google confirms bug in Fitbit app that counts inaccurate calories

San Francisco, November 10
Tech giant Google has confirmed a bug in the Fitbit app of the Pixel Watch that counts calories inaccurately.
According to 9to5Google, Pixel Watch users have noticed that calories counted on the Pixel Watch differ from those of other smartwatches or fitness trackers, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch.
As smartwatches will never be 100 per cent accurate in terms of calorie counts, it was odd to notice Google's new smartwatch varying so much.
The folks over at Android Police discovered that, when compared to a Galaxy Watch 4, their Pixel Watch would count up to 50 per cent more calories burned.
Google has since confirmed to the outlet that this isn't meant to happen, and is instead a software glitch, reports 9to5Google.
The Pixel Watch calculates calories burned based on the users' heart rate, and activities, and compares that with their age, height, and weight, just like other smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Google also clarified that calorie counts during workouts are behaving as normal.
If there is a difference between the Pixel Watch and other devices in that regard and the user's data is accurate, the difference can be chalked up to the different algorithms that Fitbit uses versus the competition, said the report.
