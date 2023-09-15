 Google pays $93 mn as settlement over deceptive location data practices : The Tribune India

Google pays $93 mn as settlement over deceptive location data practices

Google pays $93 mn as settlement over deceptive location data practices

Photo for representation only.



IANS

San Francisco, September 15

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a $93 million settlement with Google over its deceptive and misleading options for managing location data.

The settlement resolved allegations as part of the lawsuit that Google's location-privacy practices violated California consumer protection laws.

The settlement follows a multi-year investigation by the California Department of Justice that determined Google was deceiving users by collecting, storing, and using their location data for consumer profiling and advertising purposes without informed consent.

In addition to paying $93 million, Google has agreed to accept strong injunctive terms to deter future misconduct, Bonta said in a statement late on Thursday.

“Our investigation revealed that Google was telling its users one thing -- that it would no longer track their location once they opted out -- but doing the opposite and continuing to track its users' movements for its own commercial gain,” said Bonta.

Google generates the majority of its revenue from advertising, and location-based advertising (or geo-targeted advertising) is a critical feature of Google's advertising platform because advertisers want the ability to market to users based on their geographical locations.

Google also uses their location data to build behavioural profiles of users to help determine which ads to serve users, said the Attorney General.

Bonta alleged that Google deceived users in numerous ways regarding how it collected, stored, and used a person's location data.

For example, the complaint alleged that Google falsely told users that if they turned off the “Location History” setting, then Google would not store their location data.

However, according to the complaint, even when a user turned Location History off, Google continued to collect and store that user's location data through other sources.

Under the settlement, Google must pay the state $93 million and be subject to a number of injunctive terms that will protect the privacy interests of California users.

#Google

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

2
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

3
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

4
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

5
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

6
India

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

9
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

10
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
India

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak

4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

5 other workers suffer injuries and are hospitalised

Indian American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi’s death with the seriousness it demands

Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi's death seriously

Jaahnavi Kandula's death was a horrible tragedy, and the sca...

Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir’s dohas, delivering hit Bollywood dialogues

Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir's dohas, delivering Bollywood dialogues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the efforts as heartwarmi...


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced