Google Search down for thousands of users worldwide, showing 'Error 500'

August 9

Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Several users took to Twitter to share that they are being shown an 'Error 500 (Server Error)' message while using Google Search. "The server encountered an error and could not complete your request," the message further says.

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

