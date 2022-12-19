Google Search hits highest-ever traffic in 25 yrs as Messi dazzled: Sundar Pichai

New Delhi, December 19
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday said that Google Search logged its highest-ever traffic in 25 years of its existence during the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final.
Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday, with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shootout win over defending champions France.
"Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing," tweeted Pichai.
He earlier said that it was one of the greatest games ever.
"Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong," posted Pichai.
Google Search was founded in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page.
With a more than 90 per cent market share in 2022, Google Search currently dominates the market.
Lex Fridma, host of Lex Fridman Podcast and research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, replied to Pichai: "Over a billion people tuned in, united by their love of the game. That's the best thing about football: it's a truly global game that unites us." "Google did deliver in terms of reliable real-time updates," another Pichai follower posted.
--IANS
