Google to launch its first foldable smartphone next week

ANI
Washington, May 5
Tech giant Google is all set to introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.
✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFold— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 4, 2023
May 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8
According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Google hasn't revealed any specs for the device, but a brief teaser video shows off a full-size outer display on a phone that opens up similarly to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices. The camera bar on the back is similar to other Pixel devices but doesn't stick out as prominently, reflecting what we've seen in leaked marketing materials and even a hands-on video.
The smartphone has been a part of the rumours mill for quite some time now, but its development is finally confirmed.
Taking to Twitter, Google dropped a video of the upcoming smartphone which they captioned, "May The Fold Be With You." Soon after the tech giant shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with fire emoticons and also shared their excitement.
"Seems you got a winner here," a user wrote.
Another user wrote, "I'm getting it"
"wow it looks stunning," a user wrote.
In the video, the gadget seems to be bulky and has the same horizontal camera bar on the rear as the Pixel 7 Pro. The camera also features three camera cutouts, which are most likely for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar
India rejects Pakistan, China overtures to keep central issu...
Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP chief, pledges to strengthen party
Stressed there has to be 'succession plan' for any post or r...
Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO
The announcement means that WHO Emergency Committee will now...
5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri
A group of terrorists is trapped in Kandi forest of Rajouri ...
Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister
Commission also asked the Punjab chief secretary and the dir...