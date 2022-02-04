Google unveils new Chromebook devices for teachers, students

San Francisco, February 4
Tech giant Google has introduced a new lineup of secure and sustainable Chromebook devices -- along with updated programmes, resources and Chrome OS advances -- built entirely for education.
The company said that Chromebooks play an important role in the classroom, helping 50 million students and teachers learn and collaborate from wherever they are.
"We know there are many types of Chromebooks out there, and it can be hard to find the right match," Racha Slaoui, Product Manager, Chrome OS, said in a blogpost.
"On our new Chromebook discovery page, you can easily search for device capabilities like graphic design and lesson planning. You can also find which Chromebooks have features like LTE connectivity, improved video conferencing and camera-based document scanning," Slaoui added.
New teacher-inspired Chromebooks -- like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook -- have improved stylus capabilities, design and performance.
And with the same OS as their students, teachers can easily help them troubleshoot and navigate the latest updates.
With these new, more powerful devices, schools can continue helping students plan their futures.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana moves Supreme Court against High Court order staying 75 per cent quota for locals in private jobs
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana agrees to take it up on Februar...
Holiday in Shimla on Saturday after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall
The Himachal government late Friday evening announced closur...
ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8
The agency had arrested Bhupinder S Honey in a money launder...
AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA
Amit Shah to give detailed reply in the Lok Sabha on the 'fi...
China's bridge on Pangong lake is in illegally held area, says govt in Lok Sabha
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan says ...