Google wants you to map missing roads via Road Mapper globally

New Delhi, September 20
Google on Tuesday said it will open access to more contributors to participate in its Road Mapper feature to add missing roads to Google Maps globally.
Since the launch of Road Mapper in 2021, contributors have mapped over 1.5 million km of roads and enabled more than 200 million people to navigate with Google Maps.
“Their contributions have made a real difference in people’s lives worldwide. We’re excited to announce that we’re opening access to more contributors so that we can continue to improve our maps,” the tech giant said in a statement.
Road Mapper is an invite-only platform where people participate in challenges, drawing roads missing from Google Maps. They draw road geometry using satellite images.
“There are still many challenges to complete, but we’re confident that with your help, we can make Google Maps the best it can be,” the company added.
In June 2013, Google acquired Waze in a $966 million deal. Its social features, such as its crowdsourced location platform, were valuable integrations between Waze and Google Maps, Google’s own mapping service.
In June this year, Google Maps rolled out Immersive View in four new cities—Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice—and also expanded the feature to over 500 iconic landmarks around the world, from Prague Castle to the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Android and iOS.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada
Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...
Bring women's reservation bill immediately, count castes, ensure OBC pie: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia seeks to corner the BJP government asking them to imme...
G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar Killing
After G7 rejected Trudeau’s request for joint statement, he ...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition