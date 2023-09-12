 Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades

Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades

‘This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition’

Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades

A Google logo is seen at the Google offices in the Chelsea section of New York City. Reuters file



Washington, September 12

Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice charged Tuesday at the opening of the biggest US antitrust trial in a quarter century.

“This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition,” said Kenneth Dintzer, the Justice Department’s lead litigator.

Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favour by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.

US District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will decide what steps should be taken to rein in the Mountain View, California-based company.

Top executives at Google and its corporate parent Alphabet Inc, as well as those from other powerful technology companies are expected to testify. Among them is likely to be Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Google co-founder Larry Page four years ago. Court documents also suggest that Eddy Cue, a high ranking Apple executive, might be called to the stand.

The Justice Department filed its antitrust lawsuit against Google nearly three years ago during the Trump administration, charging that the company has used its internet search dominance to gain an unfair advantage against competitors.

Government lawyers allege that Google protects its franchise through a form of payola, shelling out billions of dollars annually to be the default search engine on the iPhone and on web browsers such as Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox.

Regulators also charge that Google has illegally rigged the market in its favour by requiring its search engine to be bundled with its Android software for smartphones if the device manufacturers want full access to the Android app store.

“Google’s contracts ensure that rivals cannot match the search quality ad monetization, especially on phones,” Dintzer said. “Through this feedback loop, this wheel has been turning for more than 12 years. It always turns to Google’s advantage.”

Dintzer charged that Google strong-armed into giving its search engine a default position as a condition for getting revenue sharing payments. “This is not a negotiation,” he said. “This is Google saying: Take it or leave it.” He said that Google’s anticompetitive tactics prevented Apple from developing a search engine of its own. “They kept Apple from evolving into a search competitor,” he said.

Google counters that it faces a wide range of competition despite commanding about 90% of the internet search market. Its rivals, Google argues, range from search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing to websites like Amazon and Yelp, where consumers can post questions about what to buy or where to go.

From Google’s perspective, perpetual improvements to its search engine explain why people almost reflexively keep coming back to it, a habit that long ago made “Googling” synonymous with looking things up on the internet.

The trial begins just a couple weeks after the 25th anniversary of the first investment in the company — a $100,000 check written by Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim that enabled Page and Sergey Brin to set up shop in a Silicon Valley garage.

Today, Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is worth $1.7 trillion and employs 182,000 people, with most of the money coming from $224 billion in annual ad sales flowing through a network of digital services anchored by a search engine that fields billions of queries a day.

The Justice Department’s antitrust case echoes the one it filed against Microsoft in 1998. Regulators then accused Microsoft of forcing computer makers that relied on its dominant Windows operating system to also feature Microsoft’s Internet Explorer — just as the internet was starting to go mainstream. That bundling practice crushed competition from the once-popular browser Netscape.

Several members of the Justice Department’s team in the Google case — including lead Justice Department litigator Kenneth Dintzer — also worked on the Microsoft investigation.

Google could be hobbled if the trial ends in concessions that undercut its power. One possibility is that the company could be forced to stop paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine on smartphones and computers.

Or the legal battle could cause Google to lose focus. That’s what happened to Microsoft after its antitrust showdown with the Justice Department. Distracted, the software giant struggled to adapt to the impact of internet search and smartphones. Google capitalised on that distraction to leap from its startup roots into an imposing powerhouse. AP

#Google #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

2
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

3
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

4
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

5
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

6
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

7
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

8
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

9
Haryana

Traffic jams trouble commuters in Gurugram

10
Bathinda

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala; Centre rushes team of experts

Two die of Nipah virus in Kerala, confirms Mandaviya; Centre rushes team of experts to state

State government sets up control room in Kozhikode, advises ...

Security jawan injured as encounter breaks out in J-K’s Rajouri

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

An army soldier and a Special Police Officer (SPO) injured i...

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

SC refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to five-judge Constitution Bench

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says 5-judge Constitution Be...

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

3 from tribal community killed in fresh violence in Manipur

In the past, cadres of banned terror groups like UNLF, Peopl...

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

Pistol, three live bullets and a mobile phone seized from Ma...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed for 4 hours on Tuesday night

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed for 4 hours on Tuesday night

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Punjabi University suspends teacher on charges of misuse of funds; professor refutes charges

Punjabi University suspends teacher on charges of misuse of funds; professor refutes charges

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years