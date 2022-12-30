Google’s Waze app adds new feature that warns about dangerous roads

IANS
San Francisco, December 30
Google-owned Waze app has added a new feature that notifies users of dangerous nearby roads based on traffic data while trying not to overwhelm them with alerts.
When using this new beta version of Waze, nearby high-risk roads are coloured red on the map, however, this may not be the case for roads that the user frequently travels on, reports The Verge, citing sources.
The feature also only displays one pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver, possibly to keep caution from becoming anxious.
Countries that have access to the beta release of the app, will get a pop-up that states—“using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for ‘History of crashes’ on some roads,” said the report.
While the feature is still in beta, it is expected to be made available to the general public soon, the report added.
In June, the tech giant rolled out a new feature for Google Maps that will now show the air quality layer in the US on both Android and iOS users.
According to 9To5Google, this will show users what to expect, air-wise: whether it’s smoggy, smoky, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Sloganeering snowballs into major controversy as Mamata refuses to sit on dais at railway event
Chief Minister choose to sit on a chair below the dais along...
Supreme Court asks states to set up special units in police stations to speed up motor accident claims disposal
Top court issues detailed guidelines for registration of Fir...
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee