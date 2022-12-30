 Google’s Waze app adds new feature that warns about dangerous roads : The Tribune India

Google’s Waze app adds new feature that warns about dangerous roads

While the feature is still in beta, it is expected to be made available to general public soon, says report

Google’s Waze app adds new feature that warns about dangerous roads

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

San Francisco, December 30

Google-owned Waze app has added a new feature that notifies users of dangerous nearby roads based on traffic data while trying not to overwhelm them with alerts.

When using this new beta version of Waze, nearby high-risk roads are coloured red on the map, however, this may not be the case for roads that the user frequently travels on, reports The Verge, citing sources.

The feature also only displays one pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver, possibly to keep caution from becoming anxious.

Countries that have access to the beta release of the app, will get a pop-up that states—“using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for ‘History of crashes’ on some roads,” said the report.

While the feature is still in beta, it is expected to be made available to the general public soon, the report added.

In June, the tech giant rolled out a new feature for Google Maps that will now show the air quality layer in the US on both Android and iOS users.

According to 9To5Google, this will show users what to expect, air-wise: whether it’s smoggy, smoky, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

2
Sports

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

3
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

4
Sports

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

5
Trending

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

6
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

7
Punjab

Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

8
Nation

India release of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' pushed indefinitely

9
Himachal

Atal Tunnel, neighbouring areas don white mantle

10
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan slapped my daughter when she checked his phone and found he was cheating on her, alleges Tunisha Sharma's mother

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Sloganeering snowballs into major controversy as Mamata refuses to sit on dais at railway event

Sloganeering snowballs into major controversy as Mamata refuses to sit on dais at railway event

Chief Minister choose to sit on a chair below the dais along...

SC issues guidelines for registration of First Accident Report to speed up claims disposal

Supreme Court asks states to set up special units in police stations to speed up motor accident claims disposal

Top court issues detailed guidelines for registration of Fir...

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand DG

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

Pant was on his way home in Roorkee


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

14 new trommel machines deployed at Dellhi’s Bhalswa landfill site, LG inspects biomining work

Delhi government to take call on banning BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles on Saturday

Delhi’s minimum temperature in double digits, relief to end soon

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

City in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Fire breaks out in multi-storey shawl store at Ludhiana’s Mochpura Bazaar

Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest